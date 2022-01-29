Park Shin Hye accidentally reveals the gender of her baby, will it be a boy or a girl?

Park Shin Hye fans are excited about the actress’s pregnancy, what will be the gender of her baby? The actress unintentionally gave a spoiler.

Park Shin Hye is one of the most beloved actresses in the world of entertainment in South Korea, in many dramas and movies she has delighted us with various characters and her great skills in front of the cameras, her work has earned her millions of fans all over the planet.

Although at the moment, Shin Hye is starting a new stage in her life, the actress married Choi Tae Joon, her beautiful wedding took place on January 22 and thus she enchanted her fans as the dream bride that all his admirers wanted.

In addition, Park Shin Hye is also expecting her first baby, which is why her fans are even more aware of the actress and her new activities at the moment, a beast of the cameras is experiencing a new role as mom.

One of the most exciting aspects of this stage is knowing the sex of the baby that is on the way, will it be a boy or a girl? Park Shin Hye may have unintentionally given a spoiler about her child.

WILL PARK SHIN HYE’S BABY BE A BOY?

Uhm Ji Won shared a new vlog in which the actress went out with her colleague Park Shin Hye, they both went to a restaurant after eating, the friends posed with balloons and one of them referred to the gender of the baby being male with the phrase ‘Hello baby boy’, which would translate as ‘Hello child’ or ‘Baby boy’.

So this would be the proof that Park Shin Hye will have a child, which fans hope will be born healthy and very well, will be happily received by her parents.

HOW MONTHS PREGNANT IS PARK SHIN HYE?

Park Shin Hye is about 6 months pregnant, there are only 3 more to go before the actress gives birth to her baby and is finally received by the drama actress and Choi Tae Joon, so we will continue to wait to share more of the happiness of both actors.

We hope that Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon’s baby is born healthy and that the actress lives to the fullest this new stage that she will have as her mother.