Park Seo Joon wows fans with his photos in ELLE

Park Seo Joon met up with ELLE magazine for a charming photoshoot and interview that will allow you to get to know this drama actor better.

K-drama fans are constantly getting surprises from the latest releases of Korean entertainment, but in addition, Park Seo Joon gave them good reason to smile now that the photos of this actor have been revealed for his interview with ELLE.

Throughout his career, we have seen this celeb show different looks and facets that allow him to play the corresponding roles for each drama, however, it seems that a formal image is the favorite of his fans.

THE PARK SEO JOON LOOK THAT LOVED THE DRAMAS LOVERS

The November issue of ELLE Korea magazine prepared an interview with the actor born in 1988 who starred in the series Itaewon Class. In this space, Park Seo Joon talked about his career and the way he leads his day to day, including his relationship with other people.

But what fascinated his followers was the photo session that the actor had for this magazine. In the pictures. Park Seo Joon wears neutral colors like white, black, and light shades of gray, but all of them are part of a formal look with pieces like jacket, dress pants, and sweaters.

Some photos place him on a slightly blue background, while others feature black and white hues, but he looks amazing in all of them.



