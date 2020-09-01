Park Seo Joon was about to undergo cosmetic surgery

Park Seo Joon confessed that he considered having surgery to be able to be an actor, the lead of the drama ‘Itaewon Class’ revealed why he did not.

Actor Park Seo Joon is one of the most important figures in Korean dramas, he has earned his place as one of the most famous protagonists in the series, having a solid and very broad career in television and film.

Seo Joon, before being one of the best-valued actors in South Korea, had to pass many tests to be able to show that he had talent and great personality, in a world so competitive with entertainment, the native of the city of Seoul lived difficult experiences , which led him to believe that he would never get a big break on screen.

The one represented by the Awesome Entertainment company is the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR magazine for the month of September, the also singer, shared with the publication how difficult it was to break through as an actor and the difficulties he went through to achieve his goal.

Park Seo Joon began his career at age 21 and when he started knocking on the doors of producers, writers, broadcasters and agencies, they rejected him for arguing that ‘he looked very unattractive and simple’, so the idea of ​​undergoing cosmetic surgery, to highlight many of your features and be accepted.

After reflecting on it for a while, he decided not to have surgery, to stay natural and the solution he found was to prepare better in his acting, expressiveness and modeling techniques, not to give up and show that he had what it takes to shine.

With this drive and self-confidence, the actor made his big debut in 2011 in the movie ‘Perfect Game’, where he shared the set with Cho Seung Woo, Yang Dong Geun and Choi Jung Won.

In the Harper’s BAZAAR interview, Park Seo Joon mentioned his friend Kim Soo Hyun, the main character of the drama ‘My Love from the Star’, they have known each other for a long time, share shy personalities and made a friendly connection that has lasted until the moment. Kim Soo Hyun always helped and listened to Park Seo Joon when he had doubts or was fearful about his future as an actor.



