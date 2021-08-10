Park Seo Joon confirmed for ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Korean media ‘The Fact‘ announced that it is already a fact that actor Park Seo Joon will be part of the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel‘.

The Fact points out that since last year Nia Dacosta, the cast had decided, in addition to showing a photo of Park Seo Joon to an acquaintance where he said ‘He’s my new drama boyfriend’, they share that the actor’s attention is getting is of utmost importance.

But the fact that caught everyone’s attention is that recently the appearance of Park Seo Joon was included in the IMdb list of ‘The Marvels’, the largest website in the United States, dissipating the tumor and making it a reality. it was accompanied by the ScreeTant report, a local media in the country.

The actor’s entry into Marvel’s worldwide Eroes and Villains catalog is good news for fans of Korean cinema, and the Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow films have gained great popularity in recent years in Korea. southern.

The forecast is that the official announcement by the company and Marvel will take place months before the release of the film, as is customary in these Hollywood editions, as it is known that the company prefers to make the artists known days before the premiere.

Hallyu’s star will play Amadeus Jo, a genius teenage scientist who appears in the Hulk universe and is the son of Korean-American doctor Helen Cho, played by Soo Hyun who had previously appeared in ‘Avenfers: Age of Ultron’.