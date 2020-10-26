Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik may meet with Youn’s

South Korean media began circulating information about popular actors Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik’s participation in the third season of the show Youn’s Kitchen.

Upon the news, a representative from the show explained, “It is true that we have offered Park Seo Joon and Chou Woo Shik to star in the next season. And they are positively reviewing the offer. ”

Youn’s Kitchen is a reality whow of approximately ten episodes with two seasons transmitted, which is hosted by actors Yoon Yeo Jung, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yoo Mi and Shin Goo in which they are in charge of opening a Korean food restaurant in the Foreign.

The cast experiences what it’s like to work together to run the restaurant. Seasons 1 and 2 took place in Bali and Spain, respectively, which generated a great response from viewers.

If Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik accept they will not have to leave Korea since due to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the producers decided that the recording of Youn’s Kitchen should be made in their country of origin.

The two actors, who are great friends in real life, have also worked together in the past and currently have a successful artistic career. Park Seo Jeon will be seen on screen in Dream and Concrete Utopia, while Choi Woo Shik, famous for the Oscar-winning film Parasite, will be seen in the movie Wonderland.



