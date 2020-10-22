Park Seo Joon, all his Korean dramas and movies

Park Seo Joon, know the actor’s career and enjoy all his Korean dramas and movies. The native of the city of Seoul was born in 1988, he is currently 31 years old, (32 in Korean age). His career in Korean series has a great repertoire of stories of different genres with which he has managed to conquer his fans. He is also known for having a great friendship with BTS’s V since they worked together on the period K-drama “Hwarang”.

The history of Park Seo Joon in Korean entertainment is very extensive, from protagonists, cameos, special appearances and supporting characters, the Korean actor has stood out in different plots where he plays the roles of CEO, hero, villain, victim, among others. He has won various accolades throughout his career in Korean drama.

His screen debut was with the Korean movie “Perfect Game,” since then he has also become a model for various commercials. The actor did his military service before starting acting, currently working for the Awesome ENT agency, founded by his longtime manager.

Park Seo Joon has also participated in some OSTs for Korean dramas. If you want to know more about his career and add new stories to your list, we leave you a list with his entire repertoire in Asian series.

DRAMAS AND FILMS BY KOREAN ACTOR PARK SEO JOON

Record of Youth

September 2020

Starring: Park Bo Gum

Where to watch: Netflix

Romance drama that tells the life of Sa Hye Joon, a boy who dreams of becoming an actor, but unfortunately has had no luck and seems to have no talent for it, on his way he will meet a makeup artist from the world of modeling. Park Seo Joon plays Song Min Su, he only has a guest appearance.

Itaewon Class

January 2020

Starring: Kim Da Mi, Park Seo Joon

Where to watch: Netflix

Romance drama that tells the life of a boy who tries to revive his father’s restaurant after his death at the hands of one of his colleagues. The protagonist lived a stormy past after being accused of assaulting the culprit of murdering his father.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

June 2018

Starring: Park Min Young

Where to watch: Viki, Netflix

Romance and comedy drama that tells the life of a CEO who appears to be cold, it is not until his long-time secretary decides to resign, then he realizes how important it is to him, in addition, there is a secret that unites them since his childhood and will cause great confusion.

Fight for my way

May 2017

Starring: Kim Ji Won

Where to watch: Viki, Netflix

Comedy drama that tells the life of a boy named Go Dong Man, a former taekwondo athlete who loses his career and dedicates himself to exterminating ticks, his best friend is Choi Ae Ra, a girl who dreams of becoming a news anchor. The plot revolves around a group of friends who have adventures in a shopping center.



