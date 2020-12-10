Park Eun Bin appeared in the sequel to The Witch: Part 1

South Korean media reported that actress Park Eun Bin was chosen to participate in the second part of the 2018 film The Witch: Part 1 Subversion, which is provisionally titled The Witch: Part 2.

The news adds to recent information that actor Lee Jong Suk would make a special appearance in the film, as one of the projects that will mark his return after almost two years of absence due to being serving mandatory military service.

Regarding Park Eun Bin, the agency that represents her Namoo Actors, explained, “It is true that Park Eun Bin received an offer to star in ‘The Witch: Part 2’, which is currently positively reviewing the proposal.”

For now, The Witch: Part 2 has again confirmed the participation of the protagonists of the first part, the talented actresses Kim Da Mi in the role of Ja Yoon, Jo Min Soo as Dr. Baek and, if she accepts, Park Eun Bin.

As You Will Remember The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion is an action mystery film that featured an all-star cast starring young actress Kim Da Mi accompanied by Kim Ha Na, Jo Min Soo, Park Hee Soon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si and Choi Jung Woo, among others.

The story features Ja Yoon (Kim Da Mi), a 19-year-old student with no memory of her childhood who has a mysterious past. She lives quietly with her grandparents, one day she competes in a television program that puts her on the radar of a sinister group that seems to recognize her and drags her into a chaos of violence and blood.



