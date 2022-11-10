Paris Saint-Germain Has Joined Manchester United in The Fight For Joao Felix.

Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain has become the latest elite club to enter the race for Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix.

It has recently emerged that Felix is no longer on good terms with Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and was already actively trying to leave the club in January.

Felix is also unhappy with the reduction of his role in the team, where he was mainly used from the bench as a shock replacement.

Manchester United are said to be one of the interested parties in Felix, who moved to Spain from Benfica as part of a 126 million euro mega-deal back in 2019.

According to the Spanish news outlet Fichajes Futbol, United will face competition for Felix’s signature from PSG, which is in contact with the player’s super agent Jorge Mendes.

Fihaes reports: “His agent Jorge Mendes is in constant contact with several top-level teams. Paris Saint-Germain was the last to appear on the scene. Mendes is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about the possible landing of the player.”

“One of the teams that positions itself in the race is Barcelona, the usual destination of some Atletico Madrid players, and whose main drawback is its difficult economic situation to be able to sign a contract.”

“In any case, Atletico Madrid will not contribute to leaving just like that. And the fact is that the Rohiblancos, who paid Benfica about 126 million euros for his signing, demand at least 130 million euros.”

It is unlikely that United will meet the price of Real Madrid at 130 million euros.

Despite the fact that this is a generational talent, the Red Devils have other priority areas that seem to have moved away from their usual habit of signing big-name players sometimes at the expense of the desires and desires of the coach.

A striker, a right—back, a goalkeeper and another midfielder are more pressing needs at Old Trafford.

Felix can act as an impromptu number nine, but he is hardly an expert in this position.