Paris Hilton called conspiracy theories that a photo of her and Britney Spears was forged “ridiculous”.

In a message posted to Hilton’s Instagram feed on Friday (January 6) on the occasion of friend Cade Hudson’s birthday, one photo shows Spears posing between a couple.

The photo caused controversy and concern for Spears fans in the comments, one of whom asked: “Is this Britney’s artificial intelligence?”

The comment continued: “How dare you participate in everything that happens to Brit?”

Another wrote: “This is not Britney,” and some claimed that the singer’s fingers look unusual.

Others called the picture “shady” and asked: “Where is the real Britney Spears?”

Hilton has now responded to numerous theories by writing in her comments: “To everyone who asks. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone, so they turned out to be blurry.”

She continued, “So they used this app called Remini to make it look not blurry, and sometimes the AI distorted the image.

“I didn’t even want to dignify it with an answer. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.”

Spears’ own Instagram account caused concern among fans last month when she celebrated her birthday by paying tribute to her younger sister Jamie Lynn, with whom she had been feuding.

Spears’ husband Sam Asgari has since responded to rumors that he controls his wife’s social media by telling the photographer: “I don’t even control what we eat for dinner.”

“A lot of things have happened in the past, so I understand where [some fans] come from,” he continued. “They’re just defending themselves. Anyway, they’re good fans.”

Last week, Spears also responded to Jamie Lynn’s comments in “Special Forces: The Hardest Test in the World” about growing up in her sister’s shadow.

“Are we going to say it was hard being my sister???? Hmmmmmmmmmm…. Really???” Spears, who spent 13 years in custody, responded with an Instagram post that was deleted.

“[My family] hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life when my family owned my name… being an angel while my father had 5 women on his tour bus drinking this cup of coffee,” she said.. Continuation of the post, according to Just Jared.