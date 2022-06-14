Paris Hilton refused to be a DJ for President Biden at Britney Spears’ wedding

Paris Hilton became famous in the early 2000s, when superstar Britney Spears dominated pop music. The two have maintained a friendship over the years as their careers have grown and Paris has earned worldwide recognition as a DJ. Her love for Britney runs deep: she refused to speak in front of President Biden and other world leaders to support Britney at her wedding.

The friendship of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears has its roots in the distant past.

In the mid-2000s, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan formed the “holy trinity” of Hollywood party girls. The trio were often seen having fun together, and it became synonymous with stormy nights.

The band broke up, but Paris admitted in the release of her podcast This Is Paris in 2021 that she is happy that her old friends have found their own happiness. “Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the last two weeks,” she said. “I got married, Britney found freedom and got engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I like to see how much our lives have changed now and how much we have grown.”

Paris Hilton refused to be a DJ so that President Biden would go to Britney’s wedding.

Paris took an inside look at her life as a DJ and businesswoman in her 2021 documentary This Is Paris. She was invited to perform on some of the world’s biggest stages, and in June 2022, she was invited as a DJ to the Summit of the Americas dinner, which was attended by President Biden and several other world leaders. But instead of speaking at an outdated political event, Paris turned down dinner to go to Britney’s long-awaited wedding.

Hilton talked about the wedding in an impromptu edition of her podcast This Is Paris. “I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all the other presidents from around the world at the dinner, but that was more important to me,” she said honestly.

She said the event was so secret that she didn’t even tell her team what she was going to do. “Literally, I didn’t tell anyone, not even the people I asked about the dresses I sent, my entire team, my glamour, my driver, everyone.”

She didn’t want to talk too much about how it really was, but confirmed that it was a beautiful fairy tale for the singer “Toxic”.

“I won’t go into details because it was the night of the princess’s fiancee and that’s her story, but all I can say is that I’m incredibly happy for her,” Paris said. “She looked amazing. I was so happy to see that she found her fairy tale, and that they are a wonderful couple and just glow. My heart really warmed when I saw her so happy and free.”