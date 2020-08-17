Paris Hilton Puts on Sale of the Cat’s Table to 40 ETH

Paris Hilton, one of the heirs of Hilton, one of the largest hotel chains in the world, has become the newest celebrity to somehow enter the cryptocurrency industry. Paris Hilton has put up her cat’s chart for the Ethereum-based auction platform Cryptograph for 40 ETH.

It is known that the cat in the painting that Hilton put up for sale is Munchkin. In the statement made by Cryptograph, it was stated that this was Paris Hilton’s first NFT (non-fungible token). NFTs, ie ERC-721-based tokens are generally used for artworks or similar collections. Having an NFT of an asset ensures its uniqueness.

Paris Hilton’s Painting Is On Sale On The ETH Network

The table was created directly by Paris Hilton itself, and it is stated that what makes it so special is Paris Hilton’s hand. The piece, which went on sale on August 12, received 4 bids in total and was sold on August 15 for 40 ETH to a person using the pseudonym Adirolls. The mysterious person had bought the works of Roger Ver and Ethereum Foundation researcher Vlad Zamfir before that. The person who paid 7 ETH to Zamfir’s work and 25 ETH to Roger Ver’s work has so far paid 72 ETH for three works.

Today I am auctioning off my @Cryptograph of #Munchkin to benefit 3 amazing charities: @LAFoodBank @MealsOnWheels @BB4Homeless. The auction is live now for the next 72 hours at https://t.co/rCroea8vCg pic.twitter.com/XP18LGtHsi — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 13, 2020

It is known that the first work of Cryptograph was created by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Vitalik sold this work on July 11 for 77.35 ETH, or approximately $ 33,300. Adirolls, on the other hand, made a bid of 70 ETH for this work at that time, but it was not successful.

The proceeds from the sale of the work by Paris Hilton will be donated to three charities named Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and Backpack Bed for Homeless.



