Paris Hilton has released a funny little art gallery for the birthday of her good friend Cade Hudson. The pictures of the influential Hollywood agent show numerous appearances of celebrities such as Drew Barrymore, Emma Roberts and Tiffany Haddish, but, of course, the photo with Britney Spears attracted the most attention, and not in a good sense of the word. Spears’ fans flooded the post, claiming that he looks photoshopped, and/or putting forward wild conspiracy theories about the pop singer and where she might be.

Let’s go back, since it makes more sense (in part) if you know the full backstory, and it starts with Britney Spears. The pop music legend has been posting a lot of photos and videos on her own Instagram over the past few months, but many of her fans have started to get hung up on how many of these photos (which admittedly are sometimes a little unusual) were posted before and/or seemed to have taken in her old home. This led many to believe that she hadn’t actually uploaded any new photos or videos at all, which led to her Instagram posts, even innocuous photos or quotes, being flooded with messages from people asking her to go public or prove that she was okay. .

Instagram Instagram comments In response to all these screams, Spears (who deleted her entire Instagram several times) disabled comments on most of her Instagram posts a few weeks ago, but Paris Hilton has comments on her Instagram posts. So, when she released a photo with Britney, which I think might look a little weird, fans rushed to take the opportunity to develop these wild conspiracy theories. Her post was bombarded with countless “where’s Britney?” comments and more, which claimed that Spears wasn’t actually there, and later she was photoshopped. You can read the post below…

The fact that Spears, Hilton and Hudson are together in the photo is not at all strange, despite what some fans say. Hilton and Hudson are longtime close friends. Hudson represented Spears at the Creative Arts Agency, and Spears and Hilton are famous pals who were recently seen together at her wedding. Even leaving aside the fact that Hollywood is a small bubble, and random celebrities often find themselves together in the same social situations, these three clearly have deep personal ties, and that’s probably why Hilton was so surprised by the negative reaction.

She later commented on her own Instagram post to explain why some of the photos might look a little off. She also called the conspiracy theories “absolutely ridiculous.” Here is her quote…

To all inquirers. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone, so they turned out to be blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look not blurry, and sometimes the AI distorted the images. I didn’t even want to dignify it with an answer. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.

Most conspiracy theories related to Britney Spears ultimately boil down to the fact that some fans would like to see the singer in Los Angeles more often. They would like her to attend more premieres or be photographed by paparazzi more often. However, as her husband Sam Asgari said, Spears spent years of her life doing this, and then was under guardianship. So if she wants to basically stay at home, fans should respect that, and if they want her to go outside and be seen with other celebrities more, they could probably start by not bombarding any photos of her with wild conspiracy theories.