Paris Hilton and Johnny Depp’s Ex-Lawyer Supported His Rihanna Savage X Fenty Concert After Negative Reaction

Johnny Depp made headlines last week when he appeared in public as part of Rihanna’s big Savage X Fenty show. This was the actor’s first major appearance since he appeared on MTV VMA 2022, and he was presented in pajamas, bathrobe and jewelry as a famous model at the “Vol. 4” event. He wasn’t the only big name to appear on the network, but his inclusion caused detractors on the network. Now others, including Paris Hilton and Adam Waldman, have defended Depp’s performance in their own post about the concert.

After rumors that Depp might appear in the Savage X Fenty show spread thanks to a leak on TMZ, when the show actually took place, the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor actually participated in it. He later took to social media to showcase a catwalk-like look, as well as to thank Rihanna for inviting him to the event. You can see the message below.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

It was also a notable moment for Savage X Fenty, which has given a “star moment” to female performers in the past, including Cindy Crawford and Erica Badu. Depp became the first male celebrity to receive this role. Not everyone was happy that Johnny Depp got another big job. While he performed with Jeff Beck in front of large crowds and supported advertising deals with Dior and more as he won the lion’s share of the defamation court verdict against Amber Heard, some people took to Twitter and elsewhere to complain about the decision.

Despite this, some famous names contacted Depp after the Savage X Fenty show, including Paris Hilton and the actor’s former lawyer Adam Waldman. Both responded with emoticons (and gained a lot of likes) to the actor’s Instagram post, Hilton with a fire emoji, and Waldman with a collision of stars emoji. In addition, Malibu Lifeguard actress Donna D’Errico wrote that the actor “#won.”

If you’re not as familiar with Waldman as you are with the former Simple Life star, that’s understandable, but it’s worth noting that Waldman was a key figure in a libel lawsuit that took place in Virginia. In fact, it was the latter’s comments about Heard’s accusations that they are a “hoax” that led the jury to declare that Depp slandered Amber Heard in one case, and to reach a verdict of $2 million that the “Pirates” actor owes the Aquaman actress, although she was found. slandered him in 3 cases for millions more. Since then, Waldman’s name has also been mentioned in an appeal by Depp’s legal team, as they argue that they should not pay Amber Heard for statements made by a lawyer.

Meanwhile, I’m just surprised Paris Hilton didn’t use a catch phrase like her fallback phrase “it’s hot” or at least “slipping” for the big fashion show moment.

Rihanna’s big show did feature many other names, including Cara Delving, as well as Bradley Cooper’s ex-partner and model Irina Shayk, model Joan Smalls and YouTube star Lilly Singh. As for the infamous actor, next time you can see Johnny Depp in a cocked hat for the new film “Jeanne Du Barry”.