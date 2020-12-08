Paribu Almost Double the Number of Visitors

The number of visitors and users of cryptocurrency exchanges skyrocketed throughout November. Global exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Kraken started to appeal to a wider audience. This upward trend in the market has also been effective for the domestic Bitcoin and crypto currency exchange Paribu.

ICO Analytics, one of the leading research organizations in the sector, evaluated the performance of crypto money exchanges in November 2020 with the table published on December 8. In this table, it is possible to see how many visitors the global stock markets receive during the month, and how much increase in the number of visitors of which exchange.

Paribu became one of the fastest growing exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) entered November with a price of $ 13,700. Bitcoin, which went up to $ 19,300 in November, closed the month at $ 18,000. The total value of the crypto money market is $ 407 billion at the beginning of the month; by the end of the month it was $ 557 billion.

Domestic and global crypto money exchanges were positively affected by this activity in the market. Paribu received 72 percent more visitors in November compared to the previous month, according to ICO Analytics data. Thus, the stock market managed to become the 7th name that increased the number of visitors both globally and locally. Coincheck was the stock exchange whose traffic changed the most between October and November, with a change of 130 percent.

Binance got the most traffic in November

According to ICO Analytics data, Binance was the most visited cryptocurrency exchange in November. Binance surpassed its competitors in terms of trade volume, and had 44.7 million visitors throughout the month. The number of visitors to the stock exchange increased by 38 percent compared to October.

US-based Coinbase followed Binance with 37.5 million (+ 58%) visitors. Kraken took the third place with 7 million visitors. The ranking of these three exchanges in terms of trade volume proceeded in the same way.



