Parcoursup: Post-Baccalaureate biggest weaknesses!

Despite some improvements, the Parcoursup post-baccalaureate orientation platform still has many weak points according to the CESP.

Successor of the APB post-baccalaureate admission platform, Parcoursup is still widely criticized by students. But also by the Ethics and Scientific Committee. According to him, there are still many improvements to be made.

In addition to the Bac, final year high school students must each year focus on their post-bac course. And it’s not always easy …

Choosing a course then appears to be decisive for the rest of your course. But the platform set up for this purpose has some flaws …

As you probably know, this is therefore Parcoursup. The latter has existed for 3 years now. It thus succeeds APB. What memories for the former students!

On Tuesday February 16, the CES of the post-baccalaureate admission platform then published its annual report in which it lists its weak points.

The latter therefore identifies four major problems. Yes, you did hear it. It’s a lot ! They must therefore be resolved before next year.

Parcoursup seems much more suitable than APB, but still needs to be perfected. This year, the students don’t have time to breathe!

PARCOURSUP: THE POST-BAC PLATFORM IN THE VISOR OF CESP!

The Ethics and Scientific Committee of Parcoursup first of all points to “a procedure that is too long”. “We believe that the procedure is too long” explains the latter in the annual report.

In fact, the assignment phase lasts almost 8 months in all. Yes, you did hear it. It’s a long time… Really very long!

“Baccalaureate holders sometimes wait more than two months before receiving a first proposal, which creates anxiety,” adds Catherine Moisan. And that causes abandonment through weariness. ”

Second point: the supply of training does not really match the demand … “The number of applicants who received only negative responses increased from 12,000 to 17,600 in 2020,” says the committee chair. In addition, 41,000 high school graduates did not receive any proposals at the end of the procedure. ”

But that’s not all ! Still according to Isabelle Falque Pierrotin, “78,000 high school graduates leave the platform after having had a proposal. These figures are warning indicators “.

The third point concerns territorial inequalities. Catherine Moisan explains that “there is a mismatch between the supply and demand for training for some young Ile-de-France residents”.

Finally, the report of the Ethics and Scientific Committee of Parcoursup underlines a lack of consideration for students in reorientation. The latter are only very little followed.

For their part, future students point to a certain lack of clarity. They therefore claim to know the selection criteria in advance.

What can we expect next? To be continued …