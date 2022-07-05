Parasite: The 10 Funniest Letterboxed Reviews

As more and more exciting news about the upcoming film directed by Pon Joon Ho “Mickey 7″ spreads online, it’s time to look back at the international hit that made his name a household name, “Parasites”. In the center of the plot is a family that enters a rich house, posing as skilled workers.

The award-winning comedy thriller continues to receive praise from fans on Letterboxd, a social platform for movie lovers, which highlights its enduring impact on audiences. These heartbreaking reviews highlight the best moments, aspects and even the architecture of the film, and some just wittily joke about how flawless the Parasite is.

What more could they want

“Parasites” conquered the world when it was first released in 2019 and quickly became one of the best non-English-language films ever made. Since then, he has received numerous awards, including the Palme d’Or, four Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award and more.

His several awards are a testament to how great the film is. “People who rate Parasite at 4.5 on Letterboxd seem to annoy Clemmy, who asks them a “question”, cheerfully asking, “literally, what else do they want”. The almost perfect rating of the film on the site is well deserved and, perhaps, should be even a little higher than it already is.

Insanely rich Asians were walking

It’s not easy to look for a film like “Parasites”, because the film’s completely original premise and completely unpredictable turn make it one of the most unique works in the recent history of cinema. It outshines several other non-English-language films, but that doesn’t stop some from comparing them.

One funny comparison is given by Hunter Strawberry, who writes that “Insanely rich Asians went to be stabbed in Parasites.” This is a reference to a tense episode near the end of the film in which Geun-se commits a stabbing, injuring Kim’s family and several of Mr. Park’s wealthy guests.

A real parasite

A big part of what makes Kim’s family members so cute is that they seem to genuinely love and care about each other, and they’re not afraid to show it. They are used to being close to each other, given the limited space they live in, so it’s natural that they want the same people to be around wherever they go.

They develop an even stronger bond in Parasites after they all plan to work for the Pak family. The review by the user Letterboxd issy reflects this sense of closeness, which states that “the real parasite may have been friends”, “wound up along the way”.

Minimalist architecture

Parasite uses locations and architecture to further contrast with the life and experiences of the Kim and Park family. The Kim family’s basement house is tiny and cluttered, which is the opposite of the spacious and expensive Parks residence that only the most privileged people can afford.

User Jay praises the “minimalist architectural porn” on display at the Park family home and writes a funny review about how “unpainted gray stone walls, mahogany floors and impractical huge glass panels” can just “fuck” them “with **”. t up.” Even Ki-Woo dreams of one day becoming the owner of this house and saving his father by painting an idyllic portrait of the future in which he goes out into the yard to meet him and his mother.

The right seasonings

Geun-se’s outburst towards the end of the film leads to a moment straight out of a horror movie when blood is spilled left and right in slow motion. He injures Kim’s family members, but also injures Mr. Park’s guests, and the rich man’s only concern is the keys to Ki-Tak’s car, who helps his bleeding daughter.

At this stage, the film’s commentary on the class structure is painfully clear. This message is reflected in a humorous review by Lucy, who asks, “in any case, when it’s time to start eating rich, what kind of seasoning” other fans will choose, clarifying that she herself is a “ketchup girl”.

It smells so good

The last straw that prompts Ki Taek to strike Mr. Park comes after Geun Se’s brutal rage, when the rich character makes a face with disgust, smelling the killer. This is a reference to earlier scenes revolving around “Mr. Kim’s smell,” which Mr. Park describes as “like an old radish” or boiled rag, even telling his wife that “people who ride the subway have a special smell. ”

User Roberto_ refers to this in his review, saying that “despite what Mr. Park might think, this movie smells damn good.” Smell is just one of several tools used in the film to distinguish between the Park and Kim families, and richer characters use feelings to judge workers.

As expected

It’s no exaggeration to say that “Parasites” is already considered a classic thanks to the masterful depiction of inequality in the stories of the Kim and Park families. There is nothing better than the now legendary film, especially for viewers who see it for the first time and do not know what a shocking twist awaits them.