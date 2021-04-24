Parasite: HBO Series Will Not Be A Remake Of The Film

Parasite: The Parasite-based series, the Korean film that won an Oscar for Best Picture in 2020, is under development on HBO.Writer Adam McKay, in an interview with Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, confirmed that the series is moving at full speed, and clarified how the production will connect to Bong Joon-ho’s film.

He explained that the show will not be an adaptation or remake. “It’s an original series,” McKay confirmed. “It is in the same universe as the film, but it is an original story that takes place in that same world”.

The statement is in line with what Bong described about the series when it was first announced. The director said: “I had all these key ideas accumulated since when I started writing the script, but I was unable to include them all in the two hours of film length, so they are stored and my goal with this limited series is to create a film of six hours”.

Since its announcement, information about the project has been sparse. Last year, some rumors circulated about a possible cast. However, all theories were dismissed by HBO, which said that production was still in its early stages of development.

Now, however, McKay said the script for the first episode is complete. He stated that, during the quarantine, he was able to outline the series alongside Bong and his incredible writers room.

Both project leaders have an Oscar for best screenplay – Bong with the award for Best Original Screenplay by Parasita and McKay with the award for Best Screenplay Adapted by The Big Short 2016. Both have also been nominated in the category of Best Director, with Bong winning in 2020, while McKay was competing for The Big Short and Vice.

