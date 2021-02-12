Parasite: Bong Joon Ho concludes script for the sequel

Bong Joon Ho has already completed one of the Parasite sequences. The Oscar-winning director confirmed that he finished the script, during an interview for The Director ’s Cut podcast. In the conversation, led by fellow filmmaker, Rian Johnson, Joon Ho said that “It seems that I am splitting my brain in half, on the left and on the right, writing these two scripts. But I finished one of them last week ”.

The South Korean director told the press that he started writing two projects before going to Cannes in May 2019. “I’m working on them, nothing has changed because of these awards,” commented Joon Ho backstage at the 2020 Oscars. “Um it will be in Korean and the other in English ”.

Johnson also asked about the specifics of each of the scripts, and what each of them would address.

“The Korean film is located in Seoul and has elements of terror and action,” replied Bong. “It is difficult to define the genre of my films. The English project is a dramatic film based on a real event that took place in 2016. Of course I will not know until I finish the script, but it has to be set in half in the UK and half in the USA ”.

Bong Joon Ho made history in 2020 by winning four awards at the Oscar 2020. With Parasita, the filmmaker took the stage to receive the statuettes for Best Foreign Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Direction and Best Film. In addition to the two features, HBO is working on a miniseries that will be an “expansion” of the film. In May 2020, the American publisher Hachette Book Group published a comic book with Parasita’s storyboards.

The South Korean director did not disclose the start date of the new productions. He also did not reveal which of the scripts was completed.