Parasite: Award-Winning Film Will Be Shown Today (5) on Globo

Parasite: The next attraction on Tela Quente, a traditional Globo TV program, will be the award-winning Parasita. The film will be shown on open TV at around 22:35 (GMT) this Monday (5).

Directed by South Korean Bong Joon-ho, the feature film won the Palme d’Or in 2019 and the Oscar 2020. In cinema’s highest award, it took the categories “Best International Film”, “Best Original Screenplay” and “Best Direction”, in addition to “Best Film”.

Highly praised for social reviews and surprising script, Parasita also received awards at the BAFTA Awards, Buil Film Awards, Sydney Film Festival and Critics’ Choice Movie Award, becoming one of the most praised and talked about productions in recent years.

Bong Joon-ho told in February this year that he has already completed the script for the sequel to the story, which has no date yet to start shooting. In addition, HBO is producing a series that takes place in the same universe as the feature film and will feature an original plot.

See below for details about the screening of the film.

Movie: Parasite;

Synopsis: Ki-Taek’s entire family is unemployed, living in a dirty and cramped basement, but a work of chance causes him to start giving English lessons to a girl from a rich family. Fascinated with the luxurious life of these people, father, mother and children come up with a plan to infiltrate the bourgeois family, one by one. However, the secrets and lies necessary for social ascension cost everyone dear;

Genre: Drama/Thriller/Comedy;

Date and time: Today (5), Monday, at 10:35 pm (Brasilia time);

Channel: TV Globo.