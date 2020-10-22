Paranormal: Arab horror series gets trailer on Netflix

Netflix, which continues to expand its international production of films and series, has released the first trailer for Paranormal, a new Arab horror series based on the book Ma Waraa Al Tabiaa, by writer Ahmed Khaled Tawfik.

The trailer features the character Refaat, who has his beliefs based on science. As he puts it, the only law in which he believes he has no scientific evidence is Murphy’s law – anything that can go wrong, will, at the worst possible moment – since he believes that this law is the one that rules his life .

Refaat begins to find himself surrounded by paranormal threats that have been around since his childhood. And now, he will have to face his fears and challenge his scientific beliefs to discover the truth behind the strange phenomena he witnesses.

Watch the full trailer released by Netflix:



