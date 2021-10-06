Paranormal Activity 7 Gets New Trailer And Official Synopsis; Check Out!

Paranormal Activity 7: Paramount+ released, this Wednesday (06), a new trailer for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, the 7th film in the horror franchise from Blumhouse Productions. In addition to the video, the feature film’s plot gained an official synopsis.

“A documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to an isolated Amish community, hoping to meet and learn about her lost mother and relatives. After a series of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes that this community that welcomed them into their home may be hiding something sinister,” says the film’s plot.

Check out the new trailer below:

The film will be a “re-imagining” for the entire franchise. The direction was in the hands of William Eubank, the production was by Jason Blum and Oren Peli, while the script is signed by Christopher Landon. The cast includes names such as Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert and Henry Ayres-Brown, as well as Emily Bader.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will be released exclusively on Paramount+ on October 29th. Check out the official horror movie poster below.

In addition to the feature film, the streaming platform will also receive a documentary on the same date called Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity. The project will feature behind-the-scenes footage, production details, interviews, footage and more material that has never been released before.