Paranoid, horror game from the creators of Agony

Developer Madmind Studios has published a new trailer for the psychological horror Paranoid, focusing on the protagonist’s subconscious speech and world interaction through disturbing visions.

Produced by the creators of Agony, Paranoid presents the tragic story of Patrick Calman, a 31-year-old man who lost his entire family under mysterious circumstances. In this way, the protagonist is taken on a sinister journey amid his traumas, listening to inner voices that will put in check everything he still believes to be real. Check out the trailer below.

As you can see in the video, there will be plenty of good moments of tension, reinforced by the haunted atmosphere of dark corridors, rooms, alleys and macabre environments. With an air similar to what was seen in works such as Silent Hill 4: The Room and Condemned 2: Bloodshot, Paranoid must bet on several gameplay mechanics in order to provide an immersive nightmare experience.

Paranoid still does not have a forecast of launch



