Paramount +: Streaming Will Release A New Movie A Week in 2022

Paramount +: The streaming Paramount + revealed its goals for the future, which include the premiere of a new film every week in 2022.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish spoke about the company’s plans recently, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He said the company is prepared to dramatically scale up its offering, and revealed the planned campaign highlighting the thousands of new films that will be added to Paramount +, including box office hits and exclusive originals.

Exclusive streaming productions include The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, a 3D animated film by SpongeBob, and the sci-fi movie Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg.

Regarding the strategy, Bakish stated: “The weekly original will be an exciting film a week. It will be a variety of different types of films, including those made for Paramount + by Paramount Players, among other operational studios we have, including Nickelodeon “.

Along with the original films, Bakish said the company plans to add 1,000 extra titles to the service’s film library in June, “with additional titles by July, bringing the total to more than 2,500”.

He later added, “Hits like The Avengers and Skyfall will be available in streaming soon, as well as a lot of great Paramount movies like Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Rocketman, Sonic: The Movie, and more.”

Thanks to the agreement established by Paramount with theatrical exhibitors, major releases of films such as A Quiet Place Part II will be available for broadcast on Paramount + 45 days after their theatrical debut.

At the end of 2021, some other films should be added, including the animated feature Patrulha Canina and the last installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise.

Paramount + was launched in the USA and Latin America on March 4 and is now available for subscription by Brazilians!