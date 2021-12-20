Paramount +: Reveal the most watched show on the platform and fans should see it

Paramount + may not be a streaming service at the level of Disney + or Netflix, but the streaming service has made a name for itself with its original programming. Star Trek: Discovery airs alongside series like The Good Wife spinoff series, The Good Fight, Evil (which migrated from CBS to Paramount +) and Why Women Kill, which was recently renewed for a third season. The network is also expanding their branded content, as they have the resurgence of iCarly and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and 1883, a prequel to the hit series Yellowstone, which will premiere on December 19, 2021.

However, it appears that Star Trek: Discovery is still the largest series on the streaming services. It was the most-watched series on the service with the iCarly revival at number two, and while Paramount + did not provide official figures or data on how many viewers streamed the series, many sources rank it at number 1.

Star Trek: Discovery is the most watched television series on Paramount +. It premiered as CBS All Access’s flagship series in 2017 and was the first Star Trek television series since Enterprise ended in 2005. CBS All Access changed its name in early 2021 to Paramount +, where Star season 4 premiered. Trek: Discovery on November 16, 2021.

The success of Star Trek: Discovery could be due to several factors. The series may have attracted more viewers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people had free time to watch television, as well as the fact that CBS broadcast Star Trek: Discovery season 1 on its platform in the midst of many production delays. Given the popularity of recent Star Trek movies, audiences are likely to be familiar with the movies tuned into the series given that they share some similar production qualities.

Paramount + has invested heavily in the Star Trek brand, with the Star Trek: Prodigy animated children’s series currently on hiatus until January, while Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Picard are set for new seasons.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a spin-off of the series centered on Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck) that will premiere sometime in the year 2022 and the show will most likely see an increase. on viewers curious to see the spin-off. Paramount + ‘s decision to invest heavily in Star Trek has paid off a lot, and it looks like Star Trek: Discovery will stick around for a while.