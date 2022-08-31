Paramount Plus: Price, plans and other things to know about the streaming service

In March 2021, CBS All Access was renamed and became Paramount+, an extensive and universal streaming service from ViacomCBS that boasts tens of thousands of episodes of new and classic TV shows, movies and more at a relatively low monthly price (and even lower for those who choose an annual subscription). All things considered, Paramount+ continues to grow as a streaming platform and is on par with its contemporaries like Peacock and Hulu, thanks to a comprehensive approach to reaching a growing number of cord lovers. But there may be some people who have not yet decided to add another streaming app to their collection and want to learn more about the service. Well, you’ve come to the right place if you fall into this camp and want to know what Paramount has to offer+…

How much does Paramount+ cost?

Paramount+ currently offers its members two subscription plans: the cheaper Essential plan and the more expensive Premium plan.

Those who opt for the Essential plan can expect a low price of $4.99 per month (or $49.99 for an annual subscription), but there are some caveats. There are some disadvantages associated with this lower price in the form of limited ad breaks when streaming movies or TV shows (more on these titles later) and the inability to broadcast live to your local CBS affiliate station.

The premium plan costs $9.99 per month (or $99.99 for an annual subscription) and includes everything that comes with Paramount+, including no ad breaks when streaming movies and TV shows on demand, as well as access to live streaming from your local CBS affiliate. However, there are still standard commercial breaks on the air, as is the case with standard terrestrial and cable channels.

Paramount+ subscribers have access to original movies and streaming TV shows

Even before CBS All Access became Paramount+ in March 2021, the streaming service was home to several high-profile original series, such as the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s “Standoff,” various titles set in the “Star Trek” universe, and more. Well, that list has only grown in the weeks and months since the transition, and the platform is home to shows like “Mayor of Kingstown” (with other Taylor Sheridan shows on the way), the return of iCarly, and Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead revival series. , and these are just some of them. In addition, many original films have appeared on Paramount+.

Paramount+’s offer of original films exclusive to the streaming service includes “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run,” “Infinity” and “Paranormal Phenomenon: Next of Kin,” as well as films that were simultaneously released in theaters and on the platform. These names include Paw Patrol: The Movie, Queenpins and Clifford the Big Red Dog. Paramount+ also became the first place to watch the broadcast of “A Quiet Place, Part II,” a little more than a month after the release of the horror film in May 2021.

There are hubs for ViacomCBS brands such as MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

There’s a staggering amount of content on Paramount+, and one of the best ways to sort it all out is to check out the platform’s various brand—specific hubs. There are a total of six hubs dedicated to various ViacomCBS brands, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel. Each of these sections features shows, movies, and other programs released by each respective channel over the years, and it’s a great way to find new series and revisit classics like all those classic Nickelodeon shows and MTV Unplugged episodes over the years. However, it should be noted that shows such as MTV True Life and the classic animated series Celebrity Deathmatch have only the most recent seasons and none of the episodes of the late 1990s.

There are many movies and TV series on Paramount+

Even if you don’t take into account all the Paramount+ exclusives, there are thousands of films to choose from, so big that you can get lost in a seemingly endless scroll of films, ranging from Jackie Chan classics to favorite westerns of all time and just about everything and everything in between. The list of the best movies on Paramount+ is constantly changing, so don’t forget to look at it from time to time to see what is available with just a few mouse clicks.