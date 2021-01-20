Paramount Plus open March 4 in the US and Latin America

Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS ‘new streaming service, has a date to be launched in the United States and Latin America: March 4. The information was released by the company on Tuesday (19).

According to the communication conglomerate, the new platform will replace CBS All Access in the American market, streaming which has 8 to 9 million subscribers. The move will expand the current library to a total of more than 30,000 titles, including films and series, as well as other content.

With respect to pricing, the current offer in the U.S. includes two monthly subscription options. In the cheapest, which costs US $ 5.99 (a little more than R $ 31, for the price of the day), ads are shown, while in the most expensive, US $ 9.99 (R $ 53), there is no advertising. ViacomCBS has not said whether it will make changes to this model.

Also according to the company, the new Paramount + will reach the Nordic countries on March 25 and Australia until the middle of the year. In Canada, the offer will be available in 2021, but for now there is no confirmed date to debut.

New content

Some of the content that will be available in the new streaming has already been revealed by the company. Among the novelties, there is the miniseries The Offer, covering the backstage of The Godfather, and Lioness, focused on the world of espionage.

The Real Criminal Minds, based on the famous CBS series and which will show investigations of real crimes is another novelty, as is the program Behind the Music, which will use a 40-year-old collection from MTV to analyze the career of the 40 greatest artists of all times. Kamp Koral, a SpongeBob spinoff, is also confirmed.

On January 24, during an investor event, ViacomCBS will provide more information about the launch of Paramount Plus.