Paramount Headquarters Trailer + & Secret Shows Owen Wilson as a Full-fledged Superhero

When it comes to superhero media, Owen Wilson has previous experience in this field, having played alongside Uma Thurman in “My Super Ex” and appearing with Tom Hiddleston in the series “Loki” on Disney+. While Wilson will return to the role of Mobius M. Mobius in the second season of “Loki,” the actor will soon return to the territory of the original superhero story with a “Secret Headquarters” that will be available to Paramount+ subscribers. About a month before the release of the upcoming film, the first trailer for “Secret Headquarters” was released, in which we first met Wilson as a full-fledged superhero.

The premiere of “Secret Headquarters” will take place on Paramount+ on August 12. While we’re waiting for it to appear on the platform, check out the line of Paramount+ movies available to watch right now.

That’s not all…