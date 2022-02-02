Paramount+: Fan-Favorite Series Renewed; See Which Ones!

Paramount+ has announced that many of its series, beloved by fans, will get new seasons. Among the attractions renewed by the streaming are: the crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown (2nd season); the modern examination of black culture through the prism of professional football The Game (Season 2); the military drama SEAL Team (Season 6); and every series in the Star Trek universe. Additionally, the platform confirmed that the Criminal Minds reboot is still in development.

The continuation of the story of Mayor of Kingstown (The Owner of Kingstown, in Brazil) is a result of the success of the series on streaming, which became the second most watched original title on the platform – behind only Yellowstone. The show — created by Hugh Dillon and Taylor Sheridan — features a star-studded cast consisting of Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler and others.

“[The series] offers a portrait of the harsh prison system in the United States. The crew and actors delivered an intense and thought-provoking drama that kept audiences captivated and eager for more,” commented Tanya Giles, Head of Programming at ViacomCBS Streaming.

The Game originally aired on The CW between 2006 and 2009 and was reimagined by Paramount+ last year. The title, which has racism, the search for fame and other issues around professional sports as its central themes, stars Wendy Raquel Robinson, Adriyan Rae, Hosea Chanchez, Vaughn Hebron, Toby Sandeman and Análise Velez.

“With a lot of humor and heart, [creator] Devon Greggory has reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved old characters and introduced new fan favorites. We look forward to seeing what this team will deliver next season, on and off the field.”