Paramount+ Announces 50% Discount On Limited Time Plan

The Paramount+ streaming service started this Tuesday (14) an exclusive promotion for new subscribers and those interested in renewal. Between September 14 and 30, it will be possible to obtain the annual plan with a 50% discount, which now costs only R$99.90 instead of the regular R$199.90.

The half-price discount cannot be redeemed after October 1st, as the subscription will cost R$199.90 again, the amount referring to the 12-month rebate (pay 10 and get 12). However, everyone who becomes a member of the platform during the promotional period will be entitled to renew always with the same 50% discount, as long as they comply with contractual loyalty and do not cancel the service before the deadline.

Subscriptions and renewals can be done quickly through the app on smartphones, tablets, media centers such as compatible Fire TV or Smart TVs, in addition to the Paramountplus.com website itself.

Launched in Brazil in March 2021, Paramount+ has a large catalog of productions including originals, series, films, reality shows and documentaries. In addition, streaming is linked to Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel, bringing options to all audiences and content from the most varied eras.