Paramore’s Hayley Williams discussed sexism in music with Wet Leg, stating that she “doesn’t dare” play guitar on stage because of sexist comments.

The artists were talking to each other for a new podcast from The Face as they discussed the higher standards set for female musicians in places with a guitar.

Wet Leg vocalist Ryan Tisdale said: “I think for us, one of the hardest or most annoying things about being women is probably just stupid comments on the internet like, ‘Oh, she’s holding this guitar, but she doesn’t really play it.’

She continued: “For example, when I just don’t use my guitar, but then I need to play it in the chorus or something like that, there will always be a comment like “Girls shouldn’t play guitar, women should.” play guitar”, and it’s like… it’s so outdated, but still there! And I just hate it so much. It’s so frustrating.”

Williams added: “I know these people so well, and I don’t even play guitar on stage. I don’t even dare because I love playing guitar, but I don’t know if I can handle it… dude. I feel you so much.

“I just hate that people even have to point it out,” she said. “I don’t even think about my gender, especially when we play music. It’s just not part of the picture. I’m trying to build on femininity and empower this part of myself during this period of my career, but do you ever go on stage and feel “different”? You feel like an alien, powerful and beautiful.”

Hester Chambers of Wet Leg replied: “It’s scary to face this. When we just stay ourselves in the room, I don’t think about it at all. But once you have a concert and an audience, you become a little over-conscious.”

Listen to the full podcast below.

Williams will release his new album with Paramore “This Is Why” in February. At the moment, it is announced with the title track and the new single “The News”.

After the recent completion of a small comeback tour in North America, the band announced details of a large-scale tour of North America in 2023 with the support of Bloc Party and Foals — see the dates below and buy tickets here.

After a tour of the UK and Ireland (also with Bloc Party) in April, the band will return to the States and Canada at the end of May, and the new tour will last until the beginning of August. Along with Bloc Party and Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas will provide support on some tour dates.

See the full tour schedule below.

APRIL 2023

13 – Dublin, 3Arena

15 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

20 – London, O2 Arena

22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

MAY 2023

23 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

25 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

27 – Atlantic City, NJ, Adjacent Festival

30 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

JUNE 2023

02 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

04 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

05 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

07 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

08 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

10 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

11 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paint Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

13 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

14 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

JULY 2023

06 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

08 – Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

09 – Austin, TX, Moody Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

11 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

13 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

16 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena (with Foals)

19 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum (with Foals)

22 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center (with Foals)

24 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

25 – Portland, OR, Veterans Memorial Coliseum (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

27 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

29 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

30 – St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

AUGUST 2023

02 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)