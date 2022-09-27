Paramore Turns to “Face Value Ticket Exchange” Ticketmaster to Limit Resale and Scalping after Springsteen Fiasco

On the eve of the rapidly approaching comeback tour and after disasters involving such famous artists as Bruce Springsteen, Paramore turned to Ticketmaster’s “Face Value Ticket Exchange” to prevent super-expensive resales.

Paramore is scheduled to begin a series of fall concerts with a performance on October 2 in Bakersfield, California. The Franklin, Tennessee-based band will then make stops in states such as Nebraska, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Florida, in addition to entertaining fans in Toronto and Mexico City, according to the current schedule.

But, as Paramore made clear on social media (and as several diehard fans lamented in their posts), those interested in attending any of the performances in Los Angeles should get passes only for mobile devices through the “Ticket Request Program” or “Ticket Exchange at Face Value.”

In short, the first one required potential buyers to select information about their ticket (quantity, date, etc.) and enter payment details before the end of September 14. Subsequently, applicants selected by the company — of course, those who did not pass the selection, the system annoys — were automatically charged for passes.

Meanwhile, the only way for these first—time buyers to get rid of tickets (and the only way for potential participants to get tickets after they have not done so under the Request Program) is the aforementioned “exchange of tickets at face value”.

“We are working with Ticketmaster to get tickets into the hands of our fans at face value cost,” Paramore wrote about this. “Tickets to Los Angeles can be bought and resold only through the Ticketmaster ticket exchange at face value.

“The face value exchange will allow fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value exclusively through Ticketmaster and will not be allowed to resell on third—party sites for profit,” the group continued, urging fans to visit Ticketmaster itself for more information.

“Paramore is partnering with Ticketmaster to ensure that fans receive their tickets at face value. To do this, tickets will be limited in transmission — limiting the transfer of tickets will help prevent unwanted resale of any tickets at prices above face value,” the website of the Live Nation subsidiary clarifies.

“On the night of the show, all guests will have to enter together with the original ticket buyer. If a fan is unable to attend the event after purchasing tickets, Paramore and Ticketmaster will offer the fan a face value exchange program that allows you to resell tickets at the original face price.”

As expected, this program focuses on transferring tickets from one Ticketmaster account to another at their original sale price — “THE ONLY way a ticket can be moved to another Ticketmaster account after purchase” — although state law is said to prohibit the group from using the model in New York and elsewhere.

“We really wanted to use the same program for this show,” Paramor wrote, “but, unfortunately, New York State law does not allow restrictions on the resale price of tickets. However, the new law requires resellers to disclose the amount they originally paid for the ticket, along with the asking price.

“We have heard your feedback and plan to implement a ticket exchange program whenever possible, but the possibility of participating in each show will depend on the relevant state laws. With that said, we are still doing everything possible to get tickets to New York into the hands of our fans using the Verified Fan platform from Ticketmaster.”