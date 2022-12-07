Paramore and The 1975 Dream of Collaboration

Paramore and The 1975 discussed possible plans for future collaboration.

This came after Hayley Williams recently praised 1975 frontman Matty Healy for showing his support for his band in an interview with KROQ, and hinted at a future team.

“A lot of positive feedback was received from other artists, Matty from 1975 sent me and the guys a very nice message,” she said.

“He was really inspiring. He saw me talking about one of their songs and wrote a very long article about “This Is Why” and how he came to every show in Manchester where we ever played, and he just loves the band and hopes that we will hang out like this. if you’re listening, let’s install it.

During an Audacity The 1975 interview, an excerpt was shown in which Williams greets the band, and Healy was flattered by her praise.

He said, “It’s so great. We talked about it because she spoke so well about the band, and I thought it was an excuse to talk to Hayley from Paramore, right? And then yeah, I think they just finished the tour and we said we’d try to hang out sometime.”

Healy continued: “Paramore, even though they are the same age as us, [when] they came out, they were much younger than us when they broke down, so they sit in that part of my heart that you know as Dashboard [Confessional], so they will always be a very special band for us”.

Meanwhile, Healy recently joined Dashboard during the band’s performance at the Audacy Beach Festival.

Dashboard Confessional invited the 1975 frontman to perform “Hands Down”, taken from their 2003 album “A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar”.

Healy later returned with his band to the stage for The 1975 performance at the Audacy Festival, during which they performed tracks from their 2022 album “Being Funny In A Foreign Language”.

The performance “Hands Down” marks the last collaboration between The 1975 and Dashboard Confessional. In 2019, Healy joined Dashboard on the stage of London’s St Pancras Old Church, where both bands performed the 1975 track “Sex” 2012. Dashboard Confessional previously did a cover of “Sex” in 2017, including it in the track list of their cover album “Covered and Taped”.

Meanwhile, SZA recently responded to fans urging her to collaborate with Hayley Williams.

“When is the collaboration of @sza Hayley Williams x SZA???” one fan demanded to know. SZA then responded in a tweet sent yesterday (December 6): “I talk to her more than you think, lol.”