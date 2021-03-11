Paradise Lost release date and 13-minute playtime

The developer All In! Games, responsible for Ghostrunner, released 13 minutes of gameplay for his next project, Paradise Lost. Published on the developer’s YouTube channel, the video features comments from the production director, Bogdan Graczyk, and follows the revelation of the game’s release date, scheduled to arrive on March 24.

The gameplay snippet presents some of the detailed scenarios of the single-player game focused on history. With a first-person camera, the gameplay puts the player in the shoes of a 12-year-old boy trying to discover his origins.

The difference in the game of All In! Games is in its post-apocalyptic setting with hints of retrofuturism. Paradise Lost takes place during an alternate reality in which World War II never ended and, after 20 years of fighting, Europe was bombed by Nazis.

The gameplay video starts showing the protagonist fleeing from a bunker with just a picture of his mother. With a great focus on exploration, the highlight of the game is due to the detailed environments made in the graphics engine Unreal Engine 4.

Inviting price

Paradise Lost will arrive with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese and is scheduled for release on March 24 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, but the developer did not reveal details about technical improvements on the console new generation.

The game already has a page on Steam and is currently available for advance purchase on GOG and the Microsoft Store. The price on computers is only R $ 19.09, while the console version costs R $ 43.96.

For PC players, you will need to have at least 30 GB of free space on your computer to download Paradise Lost. In addition, the minimum requirements to run the game include 4 GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 960 video card.