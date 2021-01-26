Paradise: Ellen Pompeo, from Grey’s Anatomy

According to the American magazine Variety, the actress Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) will produce the series Winter Paradise, based on the trilogy of books by Elin Hilderbrand. The series will be from ABC and has no release date yet.

Winter Paradise is the first book in the trilogy and follows the trajectory of Irene Steele. She lives in Iowa with her partner and children. However, her husband has an accident and that’s when things start to get weird.

Irene finds out that her husband lived a double life. After all, he had a second family in the Caribbean! So, she decides to travel to the island to meet these people and find out about her family’s past.

In addition to Ellen Pompeo, known for playing Meredith Gray on Grey’s Anatomy, the production also features Andre and Maria Jacquemetton, from Mad Men. The couple will be responsible for the ABC series script. Likewise, Andrew Stearn and the author of the books, Elin Hilderbrand, will be executive producers on the new project.

The Paradise trilogy is formed by the works Winter in Paradise, What Happens in Paradise and Troubles in Paradise. The author has published about 25 novels and has sold over 10 million copies.

So far, ABC and Ellen Pompeo have not yet released information about the possible cast and start of recordings. So, keep an eye out for more!

The news sparked an alert in the minds of Grey’s Anatomy fans. After all, the actress’ contract ends this season and her permanence beyond the last episodes has not yet been confirmed.

