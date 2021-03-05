Paradise and The Serpent: Trailer of the Netflix miniseries

On Thursday (4), Netflix released the trailer for its new miniseries. It is about Paradise and the Serpent (The Serpent, in the original), focused on the story of the coup and murderer Charles Sobhraj (played by Tahar Rahim). The production is scheduled to debut on April 2 on the streaming platform.

The narrative, based on real-life characters, promises to portray the crimes of Charles Sobhraj, as well as his attempts at imprisonment, with the glamor of the 1970s.

In addition, the miniseries promises to bring several twists to the audience, with the participation of Billy Howle, Jenna Coleman, Ellie Bamber, Mathilde Warnier and Tim McInnerny in the main cast.

Composed of eight electrifying episodes, Netflix intends to hook the audience with impressive sequences and a script full of good dialogues. The dynamics between the characters, evidenced by the images from the trailer, manage to surprise and leave the audience instigated to continue.

Check out the full trailer:

Learn more about Paradise and the Serpent, the new Netflix miniseries

The miniseries develops from the figure of a real murderer, who even intrigued the justice of the time with the way his crimes happened. Frenchman Charles Sobhraj committed a veritable wave of atrocities in Thailand, Nepal and India between 1975 and 1976.

According to reports at the time, the criminal became Interpol’s most wanted man. He was also well known by the nickname Bikini Killer, because of the way his victims were found. After spending nearly two decades in prison in India, he was sentenced in Nepal to life in prison.

Apparently, all these developments can be followed through the Netflix miniseries.

Don’t miss out! Paradise and the Serpent opens on April 2.