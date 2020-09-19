Paquita la del Barrio says that Jomari Goyso is “useless”

Jomari Goyso did not know that his name was bouncing around on social networks, thanks to a publication by Ana Bárbara. She found out about the entanglement thanks to a comment from her mother, who sent her a message asking who Paquita la del Barrio was.

The famous Spanish critic shared the message of her mother, expressing the following: “Now if I woke up well CONFUSED !!! But well confused !!!!!! And obviously this smells of entanglement of my cousin @anabarbaramusic Does anyone know what my mother is talking about? ”.

The answer was shared by himself through Instagram, through a photo he showed a private conversation between Paquita la del Barrio and Ana Bárbara.

In these messages, Jomari’s “cousin” explained to the interpreter of “Two-legged Rat” that the Spaniard had sent her a message regarding his new song in duet with the diva.

The talent of Univision told her that her fiancé – Ana Bárbara’s – would not set a date for the wedding due to the song “El Consejo” where both assure that men must be paid in the same currency, for good and / or worse.

Jomari said about it: “Obviously my mother was right !! Paquita la del Barrio told me “useless” BUT OBVIOUS it was a tangle of @anabarbaramusic that is more entangling than anyone! and then she is surprised that her boyfriend has not set a date for the wedding I love u too Ana !!! ”.



