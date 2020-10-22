Paper Heroes Sensei 3: Announcing Game Dialogues

The third volume includes interviews with developers such as Yuji Horii, Hideki Kamiya or Yoshinori Kitase.

A meeting with some of the most important Japanese creatives in the video game industry. That is the path that Luis García Navarro, author of the new book to be published by Héroes de Papel, continues to follow. This is Sensei 3: Dialogues of the Japanese video game, a third volume in which great developers of the Japanese video game are interviewed. “This series of interviews will not only give you insights about key development aspects taught by the main protagonists of an era; Through their memories you can travel back in time to the days when Capcom, Tecmo and Squaresoft shaped the dreams of children around the world ”, they explain in a press release.

The work contains interviews with some of the icons of the Japanese industry: Yuji Horii, creator of Dragon Quest, narrates his entry into Enix and reveals that Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball) joined the project deceived by his publisher. Hideki Kamiya, director of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry and Bayonetta “makes an examination of conscience for his Resident Evil 1.5”, while Yoshinori Kitase “confesses how a joke about Star Wars ended up being one of the hallmarks of Final Fantasy” . Paper Heroes promises many more testimonies with which to understand what the history of the Japanese video game has been like.

January 13 on sale

The launch of the book is planned for next January 13, the date on which it will be released in bookstores and supermarkets, as well as on the official website of Héroes de Papel, where it can now be reserved with a gift pen and bookmark.

The work is prefaced by our colleague Francisco Serrano Acosta and by David Jaumandreu. Arturo Monedero, videogame designer and current vice president of the Spanish Association of Software Distributors and Editors (AEVI) is in charge of the epilogue.



