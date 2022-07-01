Paper Girls: Watch the first trailer for the film adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s time from Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer for its adaptation of the graphic novel Paper Girls, written by Brian K. Vaughn and illustrated by Cliff Chang. Jared K. Fletcher was the series designer, and Matt Wilson was the colorist.

The series was released from 2015 to 2019 and consists of 30 volumes, and fans can start watching the series on July 29, 2022.

In “Paper Girls,” which is sure to become fans’ favorite teen TV show, it’s November 1, 1988, and four best friends travel back in time to 2019. , they learn a lot of lessons along the way. Riley Lai Nelet plays Erin Tieng, and Ali Wong plays the adult Erin. Other cast members include Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman, Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, and Sofia Rozinski as Mccoyle. Stephanie Folsom developed the series for television.

The trailer shows four girls having fun together and riding bicycles, as well as running away from danger and trying to figure out how to return to the past they know. In one particularly emotionally moving scene, a young Erin knocks on the door of an adult Erin, and they both look at each other, and an adult Erin says that this can’t be true. It seems that these two will unite not only to bring young Erin back to the past, but also to better understand each other.

Paper Girls looks like a fascinating Amazon Prime Video sci-fi series, because it looks both entertaining and it discusses interesting topics about growing up, growing up and thinking about the past and the future.

While there are several TV shows and movies in which old-fashioned newspapermen ride around the neighborhood on bicycles and throw newspapers on doorsteps in the early morning, Paper Girls take a different approach. Brian K. Vaughan told Entertainment Weekly that he was inspired to write a series of graphic novels because he lived in a Cleveland suburb and realized that newsboys stopped working on routes, and instead newspaper girls started bringing news to people. Vaughan said that, in his opinion, “this is such an interesting group of young women. They will be the great heart of the story,” and he was inspired to work on the story.

Young girls like tough, strong characters who accept the strange situation they find themselves in and are willing to fight to get back to their normal time period, and it will be interesting to see what adventures they are going through.

Paper Girls will premiere on Prime Video on July 29, 2022.