Paola Locatelli is totally a fan of her new lashes!

Paola Locatelli unveiled her new doe look on Instagram! The high school student had sublime eyelash extensions applied!

It’s no secret that Paola Locatelli is a fan of ultra long eyelashes! Thus, the teenager does not hesitate to go for eyelash extensions regularly!

As a good influencer who respects herself, Paola Locatelli shares all her tips via her social networks! Thus, this Monday, November 23, 2020, the beautiful young girl recommended the Instagram account “Lart.du.cil”!

And for good reason, the YouTuber had recourse to the services of this beautician in order to have a new doe look! Indeed, as often, the beautiful brunette had eyelash extensions applied!

We let you admire the rendering in your turn below! This is obviously a screenshot of the Instagram story of the beautiful Paola Locatelli!

PAOLA LOCATELLI, HER LAST SHOOTING FOR VERY SHAVED MAKES SENSATION

The day before, the beautiful Paola Locatelli shared a breathtaking shot on her Instagram feed! In the photo in question, we could see the beautiful brunette posing while she was dressed in a sublime jumpsuit signed Très Rasché!

A cliché that Internet users loved! Indeed, the publication in question already has more than 100,000 likes, a real record for the young woman!

The comments are also numerous and all more adorable than the others… The proof that the fans of Paola Locatelli have validated her outfit! “Too beautiful dressed like that”, “A real supermodel Paola, I love it”, “Canon, I love this look”, you can read on the social network of the 16 year old girl!

Comments all more positive than the others and which will therefore please the schoolgirl! We let you admire the shot in question which has caused so much talk below!



