Panzer Dragoon: Remake Coming “Soon” to PS4 and PC

The title was released in 2019 for Nintendo Switch, although it was a temporary exclusivity. The classics never die, and less when they return with a facelift. SEGA and Forever Entertainment gave one of the surprises of E3 2019 when they announced Panzer Dragoon: Remake for Nintendo Switch, a video game that was presented in the special Nintendo Direct that those of Kyoto issued around that time.

The title will also be released on other systems, as previously confirmed, and it won’t take long to do so. “Panzer Dragoon: Remake will soon be released on other additional gaming platforms,” ​​first on Steam, GOG and PS4, as posted on the social network Twitter.

Although the official account has not specified the release date, the Steam page of the video game announces its arrival for next September 25. And what about a possible Xbox One version? A visibly upset follower asked in response to the tweet, which they responded to by stressing that it will come out first on PlayStation 4 and PC, suggesting that there will be other versions later.



