Panzer Dragoon Remake arrives this month for Xbox One

Forever Entertainment publisher and developer MegaPixel Studio announced on Tuesday (01) that Panzer Dragoon Remake will arrive on December 11 for the Xbox One.

The title is a complete redesign of the classic Panzer Dragoon of 1995, originally released for the Sega Saturn, and features state-of-the-art visuals, improvements to controls and the inclusion of new mechanics.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake is coming to #XboxOne!

Mark this date – December 11th, and make sure you're on time ⏰🐉 pic.twitter.com/Ifj6FNgk3S — Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) December 1, 2020

Panzer Dragoon Remake is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG and Google Stadia.



