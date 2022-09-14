Panthers Use Interesting Tactics with Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers don’t let Christian McCaffrey practice that much going forward.

According to head coach Matt Rule, McCaffrey will rest every Wednesday until the end of the season. The team wants to give him an extra day to recover, which may help him in the long run.

This will allow McCaffrey to train hard on Thursday and Friday before the game on Sunday. It may also allow him to be more reliable on the field and prevent gas poisoning after a few weeks.

Last Sunday, the Panthers lost to the Cleveland Browns by a score of 26-24. McCaffrey scored a touchdown, but he also had just 33 yards on 10 carries.

It didn’t take long for some fans to make a joke about the course of the Rule.

A couple of fans had more serious answers:

He will need to play more of a playmaker role this Sunday when the Panthers play the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium.

The beginning will be at 13:00. ET.