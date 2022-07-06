Panthers Star’s Old Comment About Baker Mayfield Goes Viral

At least one member of the Carolina Panthers offense may be unhappy with Baker Mayfield’s trade on Wednesday.

Shortly after the deal fell through, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman pulled out the receipts for April, when Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson responded to rumors about Baker and Carolina: “Noooo.”

Anderson’s old comment began to spread through the football pockets of social networks.

“If I laughed even louder, my wife would wake up,” one user replied.

“Who is Robbie Anderson?” a Ravens fan asked. “As a dude, you’re in the middle of STFU.”

“[Robbie] said no,” laughed another.

“The battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield in training camp—no wonder Robbie Anderson isn’t too happy,” Kleiman continued. “Both QBs were selected ahead of stars Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in the 2018 draft.”

Baker Mayfield has shown himself to be a man who does not forget anything. It will be interesting to see how he plays in the locker room.