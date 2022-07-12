Panthers Reveal Whether Baker Mayfield Is the Team’s Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there a guarantee that he will be a starter?

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was asked Tuesday about Carolina’s QB situation this year. To which he replied that it would be an “open competition” between Baker and his classmate Sam Darnold.

Mayfield has already notified Cleveland that he is going to play against his former team in the Panthers’ first week.

However, as Sam Darnold enters his second year in Matt Rule’s system, and is already a favorite player in the locker room, Baker may not win in camp with his late start.

Despite the fact that Darnold was out of action pretty quickly last season, he started the year pretty strong.

Baker is going through a series of injuries that led to some ugly performances in 2021, but he has demonstrated the ability to be a capable starter in the NFL.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing what he can do with a fresh start.