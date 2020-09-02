Panic Reboot, The Boys’un kahramanı Jack Quaid

The Panic reboot has just cast actor Jack Quaid to be part of the cast. Their role has yet to be released, but actors Courteney Cox and David Arquette are known to reprise their original characters – that of reporter Gale Weathers and sheriff Dewey Riley. Quaid debuted in cinemas in the Hunger Games franchise and is one of the protagonists of the series The Boys.

The new feature film of the horror franchise will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, who are responsible for other films of the genre, such as Bloody Wedding (2019), The Devil’s Heir (2014) and VHS (2012). The script for Panic 5 will leave the hands of James Vanderbilt, No Cair da Noite (2003) and Zodíaco (2007), and Guy Busick, who worked with the directors on Bloody Wedding.

The cast also features Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, while the original girl, Neve Campbell, is still negotiating a participation. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media hope to begin filming the new Panic later this year, but the film is not due to hit theaters until January 14, 2022.



