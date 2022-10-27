Panic! At The Disco Will Release “accelerated” and “slow-motion” Versions of “House Of Memories”

Panic! At The Disco are releasing several new versions of their 2016 song “House Of Memories”.

The band reacted to the song going viral earlier this year on TikTok as Kerrang! reports, sharing the official “accelerated” and “accelerated” version of the track taken from their fifth album “Death Of A Bachelor” in 2016.

“You all blew it up on TikTok, so we’re bringing it back to the Death Of A Bachelor era and giving you the official slow—motion and accelerated versions,” the band said in a statement.

The new versions will be included in the EP titled “House Of Memories” along with this original song, which will be released tomorrow (October 28).

Y'all blew this up on TikTok so we’re throwing it back to the Death Of A Bachelor era and giving ya the official slowed down + sped up versions ✌🏼 House of Memories EP out everywhere Friday. 1. House Of Memories

2. House Of Memories (Sped Up)

3. House Of Memories (Slowed Down) pic.twitter.com/26lEeHSz0s — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) October 26, 2022

Earlier this year, the band presented a cinematic version of “Don’t Let The Light Go Out” at MTV VMA 2022.

They performed a recent single at the Prudential Center in Newark, where the ceremony was held. Shot in black and white, Panic! At The Disco performed with them on stage in an antique car, which became a podium for the performances of the band members during the song.

Panic! At The Disco have just completed several concerts on their world tour. The band will travel to Europe and the UK early next year – the remaining tickets to the UK can be found here.

Their latest album “Viva Las Vengeance” was released in August.

In a four – star review , Ali Shatler of NME wrote: “Brilliant pop music is a thing of the past, and classic rock has replaced the quintessential band of the Myspace era. The result is strange, nostalgic and very refreshing.”