Panic: Amazon Prime Video Releases Trailer For Its New Series

Panic: Recently, Amazon Prime Video released an unpublished trailer for its new series. This is Panic, a dark drama based directly on the novel of the same name by writer Lauren Oliver. The cast includes Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Ray Nicholson, Camron Jones, Jessica Sula and Enrique Merciano.

The plot presents a more robust look at themes related to adolescence and preparation for college, also betting on the construction of a distorted story about the secrets of a small town in Texas and the desire to achieve success at any cost.

Within that, there is an alarming competition in which everyone who sets out to play must face their worst nightmares and deepest fears. Whoever manages to excel, can earn a good amount of money and thus change the direction of his life.

In this sense, the characters will suffer from the constant twists of the narrative throughout the ten episodes of the 1st season, which arrive together on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, a Friday.

A curious fact is that, in this way, the viewers will need to be attentive, because everything they initially believe can change dramatically.

Check out the full trailer:

Panic: see some of the new images from the production of Amazon Prime Video

In addition to the scenes released with the trailer, the streaming also shared some of the first images of the production, showing a little of the characters and also of their relationships.

Lauren Oliver, the original author, is also on the series’ development team, serving as screenwriter and executive producer.

The project also has Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Adam Schroeder, Lynley Bird and Alyssa Altman on the production team, with the direction of Megan Griffiths, Gandja Monteiro and Viet Nguyen.

So don’t miss it! Panic debuts on May 28 on Amazon Prime Video.