Panic 5: recordings complete and film receives official title

After postponements due to the coronavirus, the recordings of the film Panic 5 were finally completed. The information was revealed through the social networks of Kevin Williamson, creator and executive producer of the slasher horror franchise.

In the photo caption next to the killer Ghostface, Williamson revealed that the “sequel / soft reboot” will have a simple title: “Scream”. Thus, it is possible to imagine that the feature is baptized only as “Panic” also in Brazil.

“Almost 25 years ago, when I wrote Pânico and [director] Wes Craven brought him to life, I would not have imagined the lasting impact he would have on fans,” wrote the producer. “I’m excited for you to go back to Woodsboro and be scared again.”

Williamson also praised the work of director duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Bloody Wedding). According to the series creator, Wes Craven would be proud to see the material that was directed by them.

In the same publication, the producer shared a behind-the-scenes image alongside actresses Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. Thus, the photo confirms the return of some classic characters from the franchise.



