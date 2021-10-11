Panic 5: First Images From The Film Show Original Characters; Look!

Panic 5: Paramount, together with Entertainment Weekly magazine, released this Monday (11) the first images of the new movie in the Scream franchise. In the photos, you can see the return of the surviving characters from the original film: Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley. Check out:

Here’s our first look at SCREAM (2022) 🔪🩸 Official trailer drops TOMORROW#ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/sTiU8yVese — SCREAM (@TheScreamSeries) October 11, 2021

In addition to them, new faces from the franchise were also introduced, including Jenna Ortega as Tara, Melissa Barrera as Sam, Jack Quaid as Richie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy, Mikey Madison as Amber, Mason Gooding as Chad, Kyle Gallner as Vince, Sonia Ammar as Liv and Dylan Minnette as Wes.