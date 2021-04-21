Pandemic shortens life expectancy in SP for the first time in history

Pandemic: Seade, a foundation linked to the government of São Paulo and a national reference center in socioeconomic and demographic statistical analysis, released on Tuesday (20) a worrying estimate for the population of the state: life expectancy at birth remained, in the year of 2020, in 75.4 years, returning to the level of seven years earlier, in an unprecedented and historic movement of retrogression.

This movement is naturally attributed to the covid-19 pandemic, which, among the more than 370 thousand Brazilians killed, took the lives of at least 89 thousand Paulistas. It is the first time that life expectancy at birth has fallen in the state of São Paulo, since it began to be calculated in the year 1940. In 2019, this figure was 76.4 years.

The so-called life expectancy at birth is the average number of years of life expected for a newborn, if the pattern of mortality existing at the time of birth is maintained, in the natal geographic space. When the increase in life expectancy at birth falls, it means a worsening of the population’s living and health conditions.

Decreased life expectancy

The demographer of the Seade Foundation Carlos Eugenio Ferreira, one of those responsible for the study, explained to G1 that life expectancy at birth is one of the metrics officially adopted by the United Nations to try to explain mortality and be able to compare statistics between different regions.

For Ferreira, although he went through phases with low elevation, as between the 1980s and 2000s (which reflect the increase in violence, traffic accidents and the AIDS epidemic), “life expectancy since 1940 has always increased”. This was because there was a drop in infant mortality that compensated for the losses in the 15 to 34 age group that occurred in the two decades cited.

However, with the pandemic, the population of the state of São Paulo lost an entire year of life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, concluded the scientist.